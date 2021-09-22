First of many same sex marriages take place in Mexicali

Mexico

Hundreds of couples tie the knot at Las Fiestas del Sol

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - More than 120 couples got married at Las Fiestas del Sol fair in Mexicali, including a gay couple.

It's a first for these collective weddings conducted by the Mexicali government every year, free of charge.

The city's Mayor led the ceremonies on Tuesday along with other local leaders, who were there to witness the historic night.

One couple said they're thankful to have been a part of this event.

"Yes, it was very easy to do the marriage process, I asked and quickly they registered us to be part of the collective wedding, we have 8 years together and it's time that we have all the rights like any other couple," said Everardo Castro And Joel Carrillo.

So far, 9 same sex couples have gotten married in Mexicali since the legalization of gay marriage in Baja California earlier this year.