Shelters in Mexicali want federal help amid heat-related migrant deaths

Mexico

At least 24 reported heat-related deaths so far this year

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA KECY) - Migrant shelters in Mexicali are asking for federal help after learning that most of this year's heat-related deaths have been tied to undocumented immigrants.

Health officials said so far at least 24 people have died from heat-related illnesses, most of them being migrants. The last death was reported on Friday, August 27.

The director of one migrant shelter, Thomas Diosdado with Alpha and Omega, said that more needs to be done to help migrants when they first arrive.

“we propose to the local government that they create an office for special attention to migrants, so that in that office they can find out about the hydration stations that are in mexicali, the shelters to which they can go, we want it to be an office where shelters participate and end the problem of migrants who remain on the streets and die from the heat or different circumstances," said Diosdado.

Diosdado said that more migrants are now homeless due to the lack of federal government assistance.

The shelter said it will continue to ask for help as this crisis continues.