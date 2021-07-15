Mexicali reports 12 heat-related deaths

Mexico

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican health officials say 12 people have died from heatstroke this year.

The Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) says its latest heatstroke death was reported last Sunday, bringing their total to nine. But the Ministry of Health in Baja California added three deaths, bringing the total to 12 in Mexicali.

In June, SEMEFO reports 50 deaths from illnesses due to the high temperatures. In 2020, health officials said 18 deaths were due to heatstroke. According to this year's data, that number can continue to rise as summer is not over yet.