Mutilated bodies found on a Mexican highway near the U.S. border

Mexico

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican soldiers found mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway next to the border from Roma, Texas.

Police say this incident is the latest massacre and drug cartel battle this month, resembling the darkest days of Mexico's 2006-2012 drug war.

The Associated Press says the bodies were found on Tuesday outside of Miguel Aleman, across the border from Roma. For more than a decade, the area is known for cartel rivals, ran by the Gulf cartel and old Zetas cartel.

Although some of the corpses had military-style clothing, police can't identify which gang they belong to. Some appeared to have bullet wounds, and others had organs spilled on the roadways from being shot so many times.

Police found the bodies of 18 men in the north-central state of Zacatecas. Days before that incident in Zacatecas, police found two abducted police officers hanging from an overpass and seven people shot to death.

The most shocking incident was on June 19 in the city of Reynosa. Shooters from the Gulf cartel drove through the streets, killing 15 people. However, more than a dozen suspects were arrested.

In the 2006-2012 drug war, cartels frequently spread terror by leaving bodies on roadsides or attacking civilians.