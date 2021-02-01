Baja California says people will have to get COVID vaccine every year

Mexico

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California health officials say residents will have to get vaccinated every year as COVID-19 cases continue on the rise.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the COVID vaccine should be administered like the flu shot every year. Baja California's Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, said that they would have online registrations to make it easier for people to sign up for the vaccine soon.

Pérez Rico said in the last 24 hours, 24 deaths COVID deaths are reported in Baja California. Tijuana continues to lead the state with the highest cases and deaths.