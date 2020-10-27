Mexico escapes serious damage from Hurricane Zeta

Mexico

Zeta heads towards U.S. as tropical storm but picking up strength

CANCUN, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican officials say the Yucatan Peninsula escaped serious damage from Hurricane Zeta.

The storm pounded Cancun and other resort towns along the peninsula with high winds and heavy rain. No one got seriously hurt. Airports and hospitals both operated normally.

People in two Mexican states are still without power.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season. It's been downgraded to a tropical storm, but meteorologist predict it will become a hurricane again Wednesday as it barrels towards the U.S. Gulf Coast. People in Louisiana Mississippi, and Alabama are bracing for its impact.