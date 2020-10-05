Tropical storm pounds Yucatan Peninsula

Mexico

Area recently reopened to tourists after months of coronavirus closures

CANCUN, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Tropical Storm Gamma pummeled Cancun, Cozumel, and other resorts towns on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Gamma roared ashore Saturday with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 miles an hour. That's near hurricane force.

Heavy downpours flooded streets, knocked down trees, and stranded people trying to return from nearby islands. Some areas saw as much as 15-inches of rain.

Amateur video captured the heavy surf pounding a pier in Cozumel. It also caught the moment the waves completely washed away the structure.

The Yucatan Peninsula just recently reopened to tourisms after months of coronavirus-caused shutdowns.

Gamma is the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.