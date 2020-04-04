Two more coronavirus cases reported in SLRC

Mexico

City total now at 3

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The Secretary of Health of the Mexican State of Sonora has reported two new cases in San Luis, Rio Colorado (SLRC).

This brings the total number of cases in the city to three.

The SLRC mayor confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 29, afterwards urging citizens to stay home to stay safe.

Sonora's state total is now at 28, since the first case was confirmed on March 16.

