Gusty and dusty conditions rejoin Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Below-normal temperatures will prevail for at least the next 7 days with colder than normal mornings until the end of the week.

A dry weather disturbance arrive late tonight through Thursday, with the main impacted being breezy to windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. (PST) Thursday (TOMORROW) for Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County, and Chiriaco Summit.

This is for North winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 to 45 MPH expected.

Wind direction will favor the north and northeast across the Desert Southwest strengthening wind speeds 15-25 MPH and gusts as high as 40 MPH by tomorrow.

Periods of strong and gusty winds may lead to the development of blowing dust, which could cause some visibility reductions

Patchy Dust is likely tomorrow between 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. (MST) for Yuma and 11 a.m. until noon (PST) for Imperial.