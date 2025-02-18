Niqo Robotics to display RoboThinner during Southwest Ag Summit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Niqo Robotics is showcasing the Niqo RoboThinner during the Southwest Ag Summit in Yuma this week.

In a press release, the summit is taking place Tuesday, February 18 at Arizona Western College, and will go until Thursday, February 20.

Niqo Robotics says the RoboThinner "redefines lettuce thinning with millimeter-level accuracy, seamlessly handling plants as small as one inch to optimize spacing and crop uniformity—even in high weed density fields."

Niqo Robotics also says the RoboThinner can "thin up to seven acres per hour, elivering unmatched effi ciency while reducing labor costs and operational downtime," and that "its tractor-pulled design ensures a stress-free setup, requiring no specialized handling."

"We're thrilled to showcase the RoboThinner™ in Yuma, where its journey began. Over the past year, we've worked closely with growers in Yuma and Salinas to address their biggest challenges—lettuce thinning being a key concern. The RoboThinner™ delivers a rugged, reliable, and precise solution, built for speed and efficiency and an estimated return in investment within 2 years." Jaisimha Rao, founder and CEO, Niqo Robotics

The company is set to demonstrate the RoboThinner during a field demonstration on Wednesday. For a complete list of events scheduled during the summit, click here.