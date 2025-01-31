Locals react to deadly plane crash in Washington D.C.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This tragedy is sparking conversation among Yumans about air safety and some are even fearful of flying.

Former military local Roger Arseneau used to work on airplanes and says situations like these can happen.

“We used to run exercises like these. Accidents can happen unfortunately," Arseneau said.

Some locals recognize the tragedy of the accident but say this doesn’t make them fearful of flying

Yuma local Judy roach says, “I'm very sad about it it’s a tragic thing, but I think its just an accident that’s happened and in the long term we’ll find out what really happened but it doesn’t make me fearful of flying."

Renee Norscott agrees and says “I'm not fearful of flying no, it just makes you really sad that something like this had to happen."

Other locals say this accident does make them a little fearful of taking to the skies.

Debbie Carlson says “you know its very sad and its fearful because of the fact that we are flying soon so you out your trust and your faith into the pilots and into the airline itself but unfortunately accidents can happen. Yeah, it can make you a little nervous

This investigation is still ongoing.