Locals in Yuma react to ban of social media platform TikTok

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local reaction to the anticipated ban on the social media platform TikTok.

We spoke with several locals who shared their opinions on the popular app's exit.

The government says the main reason for the ban centers around national security and the risks related to data privacy and personal information.

The locals we spoke with say the potential threats don't seem that imposing.

"I don't know a lot of the specifics of the ban and I haven't really been keeping myself updated on it. I've just been posting as normal and having fun with it," says Naya Ott.

Valeria Rodriguez, a News 11 Reporter, says "I like to watch home recipes and I like to watch anything that's artsy and crafty,".

Ott, a young woman from Yuma with over 25,000 followers on TikTok shares how she utilizes the app.

"Random vlogs of my day and I also like to talk about Jesus and my faith on TikTok. That's the most important thing to me on there," she shares.

Rodriguez has had her fair share of the spotlight on the app as well.

"I was standing right here (on 4th Avenue) when a car splashed me and I went viral on TikTok," she shared.

Ott says she understands where both sides are coming from.

"It would be cool to see people get involved more hands-on in their community and influencing that way instead of through social media… But I do have sympathy for those who it's their full-time job and it's their main source of income," says Ott.

Rodriguez says the app is great for sharing, connecting, and making a difference.

"I think it is going to make a really big impact because it's helped a lot of people. I know there are a lot of moms out there with kids that have special needs and don't know what it is until they see other kids that look like them," she explains.

One local says a lot of people are just overreacting.

Alan Ridley says "There's Instagram, YouTube, and a bunch of other media apps you can use to do that. It's not like it's the end of the world for short-term media,".

The locals share their thoughts on a possible return.

Rodriguez says "I think that TikTok will be making a comeback because it has been super helpful in informing people about what's going on in the world especially now that we are living in such a fast-paced environment,".

Ott adds "I think it would be cool if someone in America bought it so we can continue using it,".

Ott says there are some apps that will fill the role of TikTok.

"I've been really wanting to start YouTube and start posting on that consistently and you can make the same content on Instagram reels as you can on TikTok," Ott adds.

Experts expect the app to be removed from Apple and Google stores on Sunday.

They say a sale of the popular app by its current owner can restore access for U.S. users.