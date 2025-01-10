Spreading knowledge and community spirit: Little Free Libraries open in Yuma estates and Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Connecting local communities with the joy of reading.

One community member who helped curate these little free libraries said they're not just a place to borrow books, but they're hubs of inspiration and connection.

Raquel Herrera, a Little Free Library owner said, "Kids are so into phones and tablets, I really think we need to bring reading back and bring them in front of the books."

Herrera says these little libraries are already making a big difference: "The other day I was here and I saw two kids and heard them yell, 'There it is,' and they come running around the corner, running to the library."

She says its that kind of excitement that is helping fuel the movement: "Those are the things that really fill my heart and make me happy that I'm getting things out to the community."

These libraries are registered with the little free library nonprofit, making them apart of a global network with an official charter sign.

Others in the neighborhood jumped on board with the little libraries, including Carrie Morehead.

Morehead said, "We see there are so many where our granddaughter lives and she knows where everyone is. She'll say turn this ways turn that way because the of the libraries, so when Raquel brought it up I thought you know what that’s a good idea because I see how my granddaughter just enjoys it so much."

Morehead adds that these simple libraries do more than just share books. They bring people together.

"I think this is really good because it brings the community together and just softens peoples hearts thinking there’s something good out there we have to go take our children to see," Morehead remarked.

If you're interested in creating a little free library of your own, click here.