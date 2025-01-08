Strong winds could affect local Yuman’s health

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is experiencing strong winds, which can lead to some unhealthy air conditions.

So far, on Tuesday there have been gusts of over 35 miles per hour.

It is recommended that drivers slow down and be even more cautious during this time. However, these guests can also bring up some serious allergies.

"Increased contaminates lofted in the air from gusty winds and that can produce some you know more serious conditions when it comes to heart and lung conditions so if you're out there breathing in that air," said Tom Frieders the Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the National Weather Service.

Phillip Prater, a local visitor, shares how these winds negatively affect him because of his asthma.

"I'm gasping for air sometimes and I have to sit down let my body calm down and relax and get my stamina or my pace back," said Prater.

These winds are expected to continue through Wednesday.