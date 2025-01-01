Skip to Content
New traffic signal coming to area in front of Somerton Airport

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some new changes are coming to the area right in front of the Somerton Airport.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently approved a traffic signal along with slightly realigning the intersection of Highway 95 and Avenue C towards the west.

It costs the county about $1 million, and some locals have mixed emotions about the upcoming changes.

"Especially because there are too many lights to be honest, especially going to Somerton...There's so many lights, so what's the point?" said John Ayon, a Yuma County resident.

"Having a stop sign there would benefit from not having a collision there because I have almost been close to hitting someone else," said Jose Marin, another Yuma County resident.

The next step in getting the project going is buying the land from the state, with construction being scheduled to start in Fiscal Year 2026.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

