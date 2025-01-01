Local fans react to Arizona State University Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl loss

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Year comes with plenty of achievements and disappoints and unfortunately for local Arizona State Sun Devil fans, the disappoints have already started.

At 85350 Sports and Pizzeria, fans of Arizona State, including Somerton's Mayor, and even some Texas fans gathered together to watch ASU take on Texas for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Diablitos gathered together for an ASU football watch party.

The group and plenty of others gathered around to witness the Sun Devils loss in double over time.

Despite the defeat and heartbreak, locals are still proud of the team.

"I am a little disappointed, but we had so many chances; two missed fields goals, obviously the punt return that broke our back for a little while, but we came back and we fought, so we're just ready for next season," said Jay Eldridge, a local ASU football fan.

However, not everyone was disappointed from the result, one of the few Texas fans in the building shared their delight with the result.

"I kind of blacked out, but it was a great excitement, I was so happy. It was a great to be around a lot of people that are ASU fans right, but at the same time, it was kind of good to shove it in their face a little bit," said local Texas Longhorn fan Luis Martinez.

Despite the loss, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya shares how a events like this help bring the community together.

"It's just a sport, you know. It's always the great uniter, sports...we can all agree it was great. It was a great day," said Mayor Anaya.