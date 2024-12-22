Local furniture store helps remodel Right Turn for Yuma Veterans’ living room

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Veterans got the surprise of their life Sunday morning when the living room at Right Turn for Yuma Veterans was remodeled with new furniture.

Houston's Yuma Furniture volunteers helped improve the living room space at the organization's building.

Susie Caballero, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, shared why the living room was in need of restoration.

"It just gives our Veterans a safe and cozy living room. A cozy home, you know, where they could just sit and relax and know that they're being helped out and taken care of, you know, and just being comfortable in their own home," Caballero explained.

Yuma Furniture also cooked breakfast to celebrate the newly refurbished living room.

According to Caroline Dempsey, the store manager for Yuma Furniture, Right Turn for Yuma Veterans is an organization that is near and dear to their hearts.