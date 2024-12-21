Yuma Fairgrounds Rodeo Stadium gets upgraded announcer’s stand

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Updates to the rodeo stadium at the Yuma Fairgrounds were unveiled Saturdya morning, showcasing improvements to the arena, including a brand-new announcer's stand.

The upgraded structure offers a perfect bird's-eye view of the action, enhancing the experience for both announcers and spectators.

Matt Lawson, one of the individuals involved in the project, shared insight into the process, "We just moved it...it's a trailer. It just lays up and moves out of the way. Last week, we got the holes dug and poured concrete, painted, and put it together throughout the week."

The updates mark a significant improvement for the stadium, which is a centerpiece for community events.

The new announcer's stand is a practical and well-executed addition, ensuring the arena is ready for future rodeos and events.