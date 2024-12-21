Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma Fairgrounds Rodeo Stadium gets upgraded announcer’s stand

By , ,
today at 12:50 PM
Published 4:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Updates to the rodeo stadium at the Yuma Fairgrounds were unveiled Saturdya morning, showcasing improvements to the arena, including a brand-new announcer's stand.

The upgraded structure offers a perfect bird's-eye view of the action, enhancing the experience for both announcers and spectators.

Matt Lawson, one of the individuals involved in the project, shared insight into the process, "We just moved it...it's a trailer. It just lays up and moves out of the way. Last week, we got the holes dug and poured concrete, painted, and put it together throughout the week."

The updates mark a significant improvement for the stadium, which is a centerpiece for community events.

The new announcer's stand is a practical and well-executed addition, ensuring the arena is ready for future rodeos and events.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Kirk

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content