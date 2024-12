YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of local pet owners attended a free microchip clinic held at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Ram Saturday morning.

The dog-only event offered the first 200 chips for free with any chips after that costing $20.

The clinic was held at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on 349 E 32nd. St. from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.