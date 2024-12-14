Skip to Content
Local News

Chicanos Por La Causa hosts holiday event for families

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 1:19 PM
Published 2:41 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) hosted its annual Ángeles del Barrio on Saturday where hundreds of kids received free toys ahead of Christmas.

This holiday celebration aimed to bring joy to the community by also offering festive stockings, games, and photos with Santa.

The free event was held at the Food City parking lot on 16th Street from 10:00am to 2:00pm, or until supplies lasted.

The local non-profit says the goal of the event was to bring "the spirit of joy to children throughout the community."

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content