Chicanos Por La Causa hosts holiday event for families

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) hosted its annual Ángeles del Barrio on Saturday where hundreds of kids received free toys ahead of Christmas.

This holiday celebration aimed to bring joy to the community by also offering festive stockings, games, and photos with Santa.

The free event was held at the Food City parking lot on 16th Street from 10:00am to 2:00pm, or until supplies lasted.

The local non-profit says the goal of the event was to bring "the spirit of joy to children throughout the community."