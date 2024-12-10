Local starts non-profit to teach others on how to grow their own food



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is a huge agricultural community and one local recently started a non-profit focused on teaching others how to grow their own food.

Yuma resident Bobby Ericson has been in the food industry for many years by working with food banks and creating new recipes in the comfort of his own home.

Now, he's excited to share his knowledge with the community, saying his goal is to teach others how they can make their own food and everything has been trial and error for him too.

"Maybe they have never had a garden, we have never had chickens but were willing to try it and we want to show others how to do it too," said Ericson, who owns Beachy Munchies Farm.

Ericson said the idea all started after his youngest child had to have open heart surgery at just four months old.

His goal is not just to teach, but essentially find a way to give back to the community.

"So if there are people that are struggling, that need food that can come and get food as needed anything that is abundance we will give to the food bank too if we get a lot of extra stuff that we know we have. The last thing we want is food to go to waste," Ericson expressed.

Earlier this year, the farm was approved as a non-profit in Arizona, and now they are working to get approved to be a non-profit by the government.