Rachel Determan Memorial Rib Cook-Off brings community together for a great cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The aroma of barbecue and the sound of live music filled the air at Yuma Catholic High School Saturday during the Rachel Determan Memorial Rib Cook-Off.

The annual event brought the community together for a day of delicious food, family fun, and meaningful fundraising.

With 20 team booths serving up mouthwatering ribs and sides, along with other options like corn, tortillas, chicken, hot dogs, and desserts, there was no shortage of choices for attendees.

Children enjoyed activities tailored for them, while others participated in raffles and relaxed to the sounds of live music.

The event, which ran from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., raises money to fund scholarships for students at Yuma Catholic High School, ensuring more families have access to quality education.

Tony Gonzalez of Ram Rib Shack, a long-time participant in the cook-off, shared why the event holds special meaning: "We love doing this. This is our fifth year. The Rachel Determan Memorial Rib Cook-Off is something very special for us. It helps students who might not have the funds to attend Yuma Catholic get a scholarship. That's a great thing, and it's something we've committed to every year."

The community-driven event honors Rachel Determan's legacy while fostering a spirit of generosity and camaraderie among attendees.

Organizers hope the cook-off will continue to grow and support even more students in the years to come.