New Mural in Yuma combines art and technology through augmented reality

today at 6:06 PM
Published 6:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego artists Dana Owens and Matthew Oliveri have unveiled a new mural along the East Main Canal Path that features augmented reality.

Located on the path between 16th and 24th Streets, the mural features signs with a QR code that can be scanned by a cellphone.

Once scanned, you step back about 20 feet and you'll see virtual jets flying across the painting.

The design of the mural pays homage to Yuma by incorporating elements that represent the local agriculture, military base and Native American communities.

"We've been out here for a week painting and people love it. It just adds a little bit of color to Yuma and this neighborhood," said Owens, who also co-owns Faux Real Design Group.

Owens also says that there's a secret QR code hidden on the other side of the canal that will feature a different augmented reality visual.

The project was sponsored by Onvida Health.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

