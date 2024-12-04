Yuma Fire Department urges safety as heating device use rises  

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With cooler weather arriving in Yuma, the Fire Department is reminding residents to prioritize safety when using heating devices this winter.

Improper use of heaters and other equipment can lead to devastating consequences, including fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The department recently responded to 369 emergency calls in a single week, including 12 fire incidents, 29 motor vehicle crashes, and 303 medical emergencies.

Among the fire-related calls were a kitchen fire and a gas stove leak, highlighting the need for greater awareness and caution.

To help prevent accidents, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) shared several safety tips:

Keep portable heaters at least 10 feet away from combustibles or structures.

Turn off heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

Never use ovens as a heat source.

Ensure all fuel-burning devices are vented outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Avoid using extension cords with heaters, and inspect propane tanks and hoses for damage.

Fire Captain David Padilla Jr. stressed the importance of these precautions, noting that even small steps can make a significant difference.

"We want to educate our community," Padilla said. "By giving out these safety messages, we hope to prevent incidents, fires, and emergencies so that everyone is safer."

Local resident Jordan Cortel echoed the message, saying these reminders are especially critical during challenging times.

"It's really important because things aren't easy today," Cortel said. "You can barely afford food, barely afford a house, so taking precautions is essential."

YFD encourages residents to take these steps seriously to protect themselves and their families during the cooler months.