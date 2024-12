YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jessie's Closet has a giving tree for the Holiday season where people can stop by from now to December 6 and pick a tag on the tree and buy various items for a kid in need which includes clothes and shoes.

The owner of Jessie's Closet shared that last year, they helped about 100 kids and they are projected to help 120 kids this year.