City of Yuma preparing to celebrate Christmas downtown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Christmas is making it's way to Downtown Yuma for the annual city Christmas event on Main Street.

Downtown will transform into a Winter Wonderland with free ice skating, a Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, and a surprise appearance from the Grinch.

The city says it's a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

"We want the community to go ahead and absorb the holidays, especially because it's for free. The city of Yuma is always trying to think of the quality of life of our resident, and who doesn't want to take advantage of free skating and also a picture with Santa," said Yuma Special Events Coordinator Brissa Garcia.

The event is free. It runs from 1-9 p.m. in downtown Yuma.