Offices at the City of San Luis to close next week

today at 8:12 AM
Published 8:32 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices at the City of San Luis will be closed from next Thursday and Friday.

In a press release, this is in observance of Thanksgiving Day and Native American Heritage Day. Offices will open on Monday, December 2, but emergency services will remain available during that time.

The City says for trash being collected on Monday and Thursday will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday, but there will be no changes to the Tuesday and Friday routes.

If anyone needs to make a utility payment during that time, the City advised residents to use the following options:

  • Pay online
  • Call 855-314-2095
  • Speak to a live operator at 800-720-6847
  • Use the self-serving kiosk outside City Hall
  • Use the drop box outside City Hall if residents pay with a check or money order

If anyone has a water or sewer emergency, call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

