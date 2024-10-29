Halloween Safety Tips to keep in mind



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Halloween is always filled with endless candy. So now's a good time to remind parents of some tips they should keep in mind so their kids are safe.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) say when trick-or-treating make sure your kid has some type of reflective vest or a glow stick so they can be easily seen and make sure to check all their candy.

"So usually, we discourage about anything that is homemade because you don’t know what's in there," said Christina Fernandez with YPD of Public Affairs.

YPD also wants to remind the community of their Scary and Safe Halloween event they will be having with different agencies and local organizations.

That'll be this Thursday, October 31st starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

