Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive returns November 1

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive Event returns for 2024!

The event is held to help provide meals for families in need in time for Thanksgiving. All proceeds will go to the Crossroads Mission and to local veterans.

Being held on November 1, the event will be at all Yuma area Walmart stores starting at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 8th St. Walmart Neighborhood Market will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following food is accepted for donations:

Turkeys

Desserts

Non-perishable foods

If you have any questions, contact the Crossroads Mission.