Yuma County Sheriff’s Office identifies a man found destroying campaign signs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has now identified and cited a man seen destroying campaign signs. Wednesday evening just before 6 PM, deputies say they received mulitple reports about a person destroying campaign signs near the corner of Foothills Boulevard and East Fourth Street. They describe what people saw.

"Witnesses did report that they had seen the suspect run signs over with their vehicle, kick signs over, and was even using a machete type object to damage the signs," said YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak.

One local shares her thoughts after hearing about the incident.

"Yah that’s crazy you know. We’re all gonna put our signs up whether he does it or not. We’ll just put them back up," said local Rhonda Carlson.

Deputies have now located, identified, and cited the suspect. They ask the community to report any damaged or stolen political signs. Damaging, removing, or tampering campaign signs is a class two misdemeanor. Penalties can include up to four months in jail, fines of up to $750, and community service or probation.