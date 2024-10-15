Yuma County Board of Supervisors approves upcoming rezoning to Yuma Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the latest Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Jesus Carillo, Senior Planner for Yuma County, presented various projects that they are looking to bring to life in the Yuma Foothills.

They are looking to rezone various areas in the Foothills, in the area of southwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and County 10½ Street, the area adjacent to Mesa Del Sol No. 2 and approximately 0.25 miles north of North Frontage Road, Yuma, Arizona.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass it.

This is set to be a slow progress and will be taking place over the course of 10 years.