An update on the Brownfield Grant application process

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is now set to lead the Brownfield Grant application process rather than the City of Yuma.

This grant is given by the Environmental Protection Agency for redevelopment of contaminated or polluted areas.

The Yuma Brownfield Coalition is made up of Yuma County, the City of Yuma, San Luis, Elevate Southwest, and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.

The county is applying for a grant of over $1 million.

The grant is looking to redevelop several areas throughout San Luis, Yuma, and Wellton.

Elevate Southwest, the company helping spearhead the grant application, shares why the county should lead the efforts.

"With all those different phases taking place and all of those efforts, it's really a county-wide grant that's you know impacting more than just the city of Yuma," said Melina Conroy, the program coordinator Elevate Southwest.

Supervisor Tony Reyes shares why he thinks the grant will be so influential for Yuma County.

"These areas are going to be there and somebody has to take care of them, so the county is stepping up and doing it...it's just a way of showing it that we are committed to making the lives of our residents in Yuma County better than they are right now," said Reyes.

Elevate Southwest provides some potential opportunities that could arise from the redevelopment.

"Often times it can be parks, it can be educational buildings, which is what part of what we're planning on doing with the old town south area in Yuma, and living areas," said Conroy.

The next round of applications is due by November 14. Award recipients will be announced in May of 2025.

The funds would be available next October.