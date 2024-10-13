YPD hosts 22nd Annual G.A.I.N. event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) hosted the annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event on Saturday.

The event is held by "police agencies statewide to join forces and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity" as October is Crime Prevention Month.

Police, fire and military agencies across the state displayed some of their equipment to the public and other local organizations and non-profits also participated in the event.

The event took place in the Target store parking lot from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.