YPD hosts 22nd Annual G.A.I.N. event

today at 12:21 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) hosted the annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event on Saturday.

The event is held by "police agencies statewide to join forces and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity" as October is Crime Prevention Month.

Police, fire and military agencies across the state displayed some of their equipment to the public and other local organizations and non-profits also participated in the event.

The event took place in the Target store parking lot from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

