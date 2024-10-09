YFD hosts Fire Prevention Week Celebration and Employee Recognition Ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) hosted the Fire Prevention Week Celebration & Employee Recognition Ceremony Tuesday night.

The ceremony took place at the City of Yuma Council Chambers at 6:00pm. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls attended the ceremony to provide the Fire Prevention Week proclaimation.

During the opening remarks, YFD Fire Marshal talked about how the county "has had 30 fire started due to clogged bathroom vents" over the past five years, and asked "people to check and clean twice per year."

In addition, YFD recognized the following firefighters who have graduated from the Fire Academy:

Kendyl Larson

Colton Reese

Anthony Sierra

YFD has promoted Alexander Diaz and Joseph Tolomei to Fire Captain as well as Daniel Espino being promoted to Fire Batallion Chief.

According to YFD, firefighter Bradley Martin and Fire Captain Brandon Case each received the Life Saving Award during the ceremony.

In addition, YFD also award members within the department with the following achievements:

Dispatcher of the Year: Teagan Watson

Support Person of the Year: Jaymie Jones, Senior Fire Inspector

Firefighter of the Year: Mark McLeod

Fire Engineer of the Year: Cody Pelfrey

Fire Officer of the Year: Aaron Wonder, Fire Captain

YFD Fire Captain David Padilla Jr. provided the closing remarks. To find out who else received honors during Tuesday night's ceremony, see the photo below.