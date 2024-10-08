Local restaurants and food trucks team up to donate meals to those in need

YUMA, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Restaurants in Yuma are joining together to make sure people don't go hungry, and they've come up with an easy way for customers to pay it forward and donate a meal to someone in need.

It all started with a local business owner who started handing out these bulletin boards to restaurants and food trucks in town.

A board at Tastee Tacos is filled with receipts of meals paid in advance by customers.

"Next thing you know people start buying tickets, people start bringing their families to get some meals," said Estefan Jimenez, owner of Tastee Tacos.

Jimenez says it's been incredible to see people paying it forward since he put the board up five months ago.

"Honestly, we've seen people have tons of smiles. We've seen people feel blessed just to give, because they know its impact on someone else," Jimenez added.

Several restaurants have also joined the movement, adding their own boards. Angry Italian recently added one to their wall, but owner James Owens says he's been handing out free meals since he first got his start four years ago.

"Where we are at, people crossing the border. I can't tell you how many people have come through here with children. We do what we have to," Owens shared.

Before owning his own restaurant, he worked at a food chain where he says they were forced to turn people away who came in asking for food.

"People are hungry, what are you gonna do? That's what I do. I feed people," Owens remarked.

And that's what Owens and other local business owners are doing, making sure people in Yuma don't go hungry.

"Blessed are the generous. When you help out other people, people are gonna help you out one day," Jimenez expressed.