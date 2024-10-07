City of San Luis offices to close for Columbus Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices at the City of San Luis will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

In a press release, the offices will close on Monday, October 14, but will be open on Tuesday, October 15. However, emergency services will remain available.

The City says trash collected on Monday and Thursday will instead take place on Tuesday and Thursday, and "Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday."

If anyone needs to make a utility payment during that time, the City says they can use the following options to make the payments:

Online

Call (855) 314-2095

Speak to a live operator at (800) 720-6847

Use a self-serving kiosk outside City Hall

Use the dropbox outside City Hall if anyone pays with a check or money order

The City also says if anyone has a water or sewer emergency, they are to contact the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.