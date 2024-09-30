Locals speak out as Smucker Park issues continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals are sharing their curiosity with Yuma's Ray Smucker Park and when we could start to enjoy full access and green grass once again.

The park currently has a section closed off due to county construction of a water basin.

The project has been going on for the past year causing the park to shut down during that time as well.

Ron Curiel, a local, says the local vegetation is currently paying a hefty price.

“They had started planting new trees and I thought that was going to be a waste of money but the other thing that happened is that dedicated rose garden is completely dead and they’ve started watering again and it’s not coming back," says Curiel.

The county says and number of issues have been thrown into the works, causing multiple delays including contractor issues meeting the requirements set forth by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

“Last year we got hit with several storm events which caused damage to the ongoing work and delayed the contractor," said Alan Quintero the Deputy County Engineer.

Another local shares why, in his opinion, this park is so important to the community.

“There’s not much to do and like I said the people who come to this park they come here for a reason, to relax and enjoy the park and if you come to the area and look around it’s like a desert it’s dried up," said Yuma local Grandmaster Meadow.

The city says it expects the county’s contractor to replace any damaged or lost items due to the construction.

The project is set to be completed in March of next year.