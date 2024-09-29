Skip to Content
Local News

Silver Spur Rodeo hosts first horseshoe tournament

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Silver Spur Rodeo hosted its inaugural horseshoe tournament on Saturday.

The tournament took place at the Silver Spur Rodeo Clubhouse on County 14th Street, where dozens gathered for the friendly competition.

Joshua Martin, the Chairman of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, says that the tournament attracted people from Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix, in addition to local competitors.

"This whole event is also for helping Otondo [Elementary School] out for their special education chapter to help them get more material to help out their school, " Martin added.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content