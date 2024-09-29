Silver Spur Rodeo hosts first horseshoe tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Silver Spur Rodeo hosted its inaugural horseshoe tournament on Saturday.

The tournament took place at the Silver Spur Rodeo Clubhouse on County 14th Street, where dozens gathered for the friendly competition.

Joshua Martin, the Chairman of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, says that the tournament attracted people from Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix, in addition to local competitors.

"This whole event is also for helping Otondo [Elementary School] out for their special education chapter to help them get more material to help out their school, " Martin added.