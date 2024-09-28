Skip to Content
YPD to host 22nd Annual G.A.I.N. Event next month

Yuma Police Department
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is hosting the Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event next month.

In a press release, the event, which is taking place on Saturday, October 12 in the Target store parking lot, is held by "police agencies statewide to join forces and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity" as October is Crime Prevention Month.

There will be complementary hot dogs, chips, water and soda during the event provided by Target and other local businesses, according to YPD.

YPD says the police, fire and military agencies across the state will display some of their equipment to the public as well as other local organizations and non-profits are participating in the event.

To learn more about the event, read the press release below.

