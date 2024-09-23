Yuma Post Office to host onsite passport fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that they will be hosting a passport fair this weekend.

In a press release, the fair will take place this Saturday at the Yuma Post Office, located at 2222 S 4th Avenue.

USPS says while appointments are not required, "customers are encouraged to arrive early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis." However, a cut-off time "may be necessary if wait times exceed event hours."

The event starts at 9:30am and will go until 4:30pm. To learn more about the fair, click here.