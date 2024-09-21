Skip to Content
Local News

Locals attend Yuma County supervisor’s monthly meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Supervisor Darren Simmons held a monthly meeting Saturday morning.

The meeting, which took place at the Foothills Library from 10:30am to 11:30am, was an open forum to discuss important local issues.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a current rezoning request, with one of the areas mentioned during the meeting was the area between North Frontage Road and Foothills Boulevard.

This would change the land to a high density residential zoning district, which would allow single, double and multiple family site-built dwellings.

The next meeting will take place next month. To see when that meet will occur, click here.

