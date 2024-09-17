First Things First presents for Yuma City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The First Things First organization focuses on early childhood development from when a child is born up to five-years-old.

On Tuesday night, the organization discussed its priorities during a work-session with the Yuma City Council.

The program says that at least 60% of households across Arizona has both parents working which leads to less at-home time with the children.

The program coordinator, Zahid Plantillas, explains how they are trying to change that.

"They're focused on making sure that, you know, all the way from birth through school and all the way up until, you know, being work ready that we're investing early on so that we don't have to pay for not investing early on later down the road," said Plantillas.

Mayor Doug Nicholls explains why it is important to support organizations like first things first.

"Well, they really focus on our youth and their education outside of the classroom and how we, as a community, support their growth, their development because they are our future, but also they are our present," said Mayor Nicholls.

Plantillas explains what are some of the more popular programs that the organization offers.

"Family, friend, and neighbor care, and home visitation as well, so a lot of that is just, you know, making sure that our parents are educated and they're informed and that they know pretty much how to navigate right those crazy years," said Plantillas.

First Things First has been around since 2006 and will look to further develop its outreach and engagement within the community