Skip to Content
Local News

Local motorcycle club hosts 9/11 Memorial Run

KYMA
By ,
today at 2:36 PM
Published 2:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma HOG Chapter hosted the 9/11 Memorial Run Saturday morning.

The event took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 9:00am, and it was to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

It's an annual event where bike riders get together and raise funds for a local charity, and featured a group ride.

During the run, the riders stopped at the following locations:

  • Foothills Shoes
  • Big Cloud Smoke Shop
  • Paws & Tails
  • Blue Streak Signs
  • A Mancave
  • Holy Smokes
  • Yuma Fire Department Station #2

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content