Local motorcycle club hosts 9/11 Memorial Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma HOG Chapter hosted the 9/11 Memorial Run Saturday morning.

The event took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 9:00am, and it was to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

It's an annual event where bike riders get together and raise funds for a local charity, and featured a group ride.

During the run, the riders stopped at the following locations:

Foothills Shoes

Big Cloud Smoke Shop

Paws & Tails

Blue Streak Signs

A Mancave

Holy Smokes

Yuma Fire Department Station #2

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation.