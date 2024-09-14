Local motorcycle club hosts 9/11 Memorial Run
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma HOG Chapter hosted the 9/11 Memorial Run Saturday morning.
The event took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 9:00am, and it was to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.
It's an annual event where bike riders get together and raise funds for a local charity, and featured a group ride.
During the run, the riders stopped at the following locations:
- Foothills Shoes
- Big Cloud Smoke Shop
- Paws & Tails
- Blue Streak Signs
- A Mancave
- Holy Smokes
- Yuma Fire Department Station #2
Proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation.