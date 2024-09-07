Local doctor plays in 2024 World Medical Football Championships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Doctor Alfonso Tellez was a part of team USA's 2024 World Medical Football Championships.

"I never expected to have the opportunity to go and play at an international level like I did," said Dr. Tellez.

Dr. Tellez played soccer in Yuma since he was four all the way through high school and decided to focus more on his academics after graduating.

However, once he heard he could participate and even represent his country in the sport he loves he knew he had to join.

"To come back to soccer and represent the United States, something which I never thought would happen, obviously it's a dream of every single child who's ever kicked a ball around to play in a World Cup and to live it in this stage of life is a true blessing," said Dr. Tellez.

Team USA placed third in their group and won three out of the six games they played and despite not getting the result he wanted, Dr. Tellez still describes his amazing experience.

"Standing at midfield, hearing the national anthem, you know getting ready to play with all your friends and colleagues so it was an amazing experience I can't wait to do it again," said Dr. Tellez.

Dr. Tellez is the only doctor on the team from Arizona and is already looking forward to the championship.