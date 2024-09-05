YRMC and District Board settle lawsuit
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center and Yuma Hospital District #1 have reached a settlement after a four year long legal battle between them.
YRMC filed the lawsuit back in 2020 alleging the District breached the lease agreement by "revising" the annual budget to include an increase in rent.
YRMC was also able to share Press Release with us:
"Yuma Regional Medical Center (Hospital) and Yuma Hospital District No. 1 (District) announced today that they have reached a settlement agreement resolving the litigation between them. The settlement ensures both entities will continue their longstanding lease relationship in an efficient and constructive way.
The agreement includes a new lease which gives the District an opportunity to receive meaningful information and provide input towards maintaining the excellence of the Hospital’s facilities, while the Hospital will be able to focus on providing high quality, accessible care to patients.
“This positive path forward focuses on building a healthier tomorrow for the patients and families we serve,” said John Sternitzke, Chair of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors.
The agreement also includes the Hospital establishing a fund with the Yuma County Treasurer to provide repayment credits to properties within the District that were subjected to secondary taxes levied by the District. The District believes the new lease may eliminate the need for it to levy future taxes.
“We are pleased that the settlement provides a positive outcome for the Hospital, the District, and the community we serve now and for decades to come” said Dr. Jeremy Curry, Yuma Hospital District Board Chair."