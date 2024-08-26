City of San Luis offices closed for Labor Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that their offices will be closed "in observance of Labor Day."

In a press release, the offices not be open Monday, September 2, but will be open on Tuesday, September 3. However, emergency services will remain open during that time.

According to the press release, trash collected on Monday and Thursday will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday, and the Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

If anyone needs to make a utility payment during that time, the City says you can do the following pay methods:

Online

Call 855-314-2095

Speak to a live operator at 800-720-6847

Use their self-serving kiosk outside City Hall

If you pay with checks or money orders, you can use the drop box outside City Hall

If you encounter a water or sewer emergency, call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.