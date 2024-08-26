2024 Dove Hunting Season to open next month

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is reminding the public that the 2024 Dove Hunting Season is starting soon.

In a press release, the season is set to open "at half-hour before sunrise" on Sunday, September 1 and it will run through Sunday, September 15 " at sunset."

YCSO says dove hunters must remember some of the following laws when hunting:

Prohibited areas : Individuals are prohibited from hunting within all municipal and county parks and preserves, including the Yuma East Wetlands, West Wetlands Park, golf courses and airport properties.

: Individuals are prohibited from hunting within all municipal and county parks and preserves, including the Yuma East Wetlands, West Wetlands Park, golf courses and airport properties. Discharge fireawm within 0.25 miles : It is unlawful to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife within 1/4 mile of an occupied structure without permission of the owner or resident.

: It is unlawful to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife within 1/4 mile of an occupied structure without permission of the owner or resident. Shoot across roads : No person may knowingly discharge any firearm or shoot any device upon, from, across, or into a maintained road or railway.

: No person may knowingly discharge any firearm or shoot any device upon, from, across, or into a maintained road or railway. Trespassing : A person may not trespass on private property for taking wildlife if that property is posted "No Hunting," "No Trespassing," or if a person is asked to leave by the owner.

: A person may not trespass on private property for taking wildlife if that property is posted "No Hunting," "No Trespassing," or if a person is asked to leave by the owner. Littering: Pack it in. Trash left behind is unacceptable. This can include shotgun hulls and remnants of dead wildlife.

YCSO also says other restrictions apply to incorporated areas, and hunters should always check with local jurisdictions.

For more information on state laws and requirements, visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department's website HERE.