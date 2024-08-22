YPD shares active shooter awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With classes starting back up, The Yuma Police Department shares how it's helping local schools in case of an active shooter situation and sharing the consequences someone may face if they decide to pull a prank.

YPD School Resource Officer Sgt. Cesar Pino also shared how they investigate if a school threat is credible, saying they see if the person has access to a weapon, a thorough plan, and a couple of more things.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will have more details later this evening.