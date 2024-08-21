City looking to acquire ownership of historic Yuma properties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday night, the Yuma City Council will vote to acquire ownership of two historic properties.

The Sanguinetti House Museum and Jack Mellon house, along with the Melina Block, are looking to be acquired from the Arizona Historical Society.

The transfer was done by state statute, meaning it will not cost anything for the city of Yuma to gain ownership of the properties.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls explains why the city is looking to help preserve these places.

"To operate those buildings, to continue to keep them open to the public, kind of enhance them and put them as part of the overall story...We have to tell our history," said Mayor Nicholls.

We'll update you tonight on what the council decides to do with these pieces of Yuma history.