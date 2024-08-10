Anniversary and Milestone Banquet for Yuma Regional Medical Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) celebrated its employees who have been there for five years and longer Friday night, with some even up to 40 years.

During the event they recognized over 400 employees celebrating milestones.

The theme of the night was treasure awaits, a theme they say describes their employees.

One employee, who has been with the hospital for 30 years, says nights like Friday night's are truly special to the staff.

"You are made to feel really special, the people that got 30 years and above we got a special video just for us and it was amazing, it was just very special," said Liz Jones, the Director of Outpatient Services and Pediatrics.

Among those recognized were nurse, physicians, and administrative staff.